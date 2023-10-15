SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – It was the last day for the Festival Food’s Farmer’s Market in Suamico, and some vendors talked about their sales this season.

The Moder family has been partnering with Festival for the last 12 years, and general manager Michael Moder-Wright says product was not exactly plentiful.

“Everything’s been pretty good here except for in this area. It’s been super dry. We’ve only had maybe 2 inches of rain the whole summer,” he says.

Other vendors, like Roger Xiong, agree that while it has been mostly steady, the dry conditions impacted sales.

Xiong says, “It just depends on the year. Maybe a good year, we make a little more money, but bad weather…it just depends on the year.”

Even with the weather not always favoring farmers, Apple-licious Orchard owner Kurt Leiterman says it is all about what you make of it.

“It’s the most fun time for me. When you’re burning in the hot sun and laboring intensively, this is a good place to relax and wind down. People love the products, so that makes you feel good about what you’re doing,” Leiterman says.

Leiterman also says he will continue selling his apples at winter markets until March.