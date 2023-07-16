GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay community is helping to keep the youngest of our neighbors facing homelessness warm and dry.

The Green Bay Doulas and House of Hope Green Bay teamed up to host the sixth annual Green Bay Diaper Drive on July 15.

Organizers say that one in three families in the Brown County area struggles to afford enough clean and dry diapers for their babies.

This drive helps provide diapers, wipes, and money to help support many families in need throughout Brown County.

“A majority of the diapers that we collect go to families experiencing homelessness with infants,” said Beth Hudak, House of Hope Green Bay.

Organizers say that each year they use between 40,000 and 50,000 diapers just for House of Hope clients alone.