GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The makers of the original Cheesehead, Foamation Inc., has reportedly been acquired by the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have acquired Foamation Inc. which is the company responsible for creating the original Cheesehead hat. Foamation is reportedly based in Milwaukee and was founded by Ralph Bruno back in 1987.

The Packes say that after 30 years of growing Foamtaion, the Brunos were ‘ready to shift gears’. With the Packers already being the largest buyer of their products, the Brunos went to the team to find out what’s next for Foamation.

The popular Cheesehead hats have come to represent Packers fans all over the world and we’re excited to officially welcome this special brand to the Packers organization. We’re looking forward to building upon the legacy the Bruno family has created over the years and offering our fans even more Cheesehead items to love. Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement Gabrielle Dow

Officials say that the Packers have sold Foamation’s products in the Packers Pro Shop for multiple years. All Cheesehead hats and related foam products will reportedly continue to be made in Wisconsin.

After many years of working with family and friends to build the Cheesehead brand, we are pleased to pass it on to the Green Bay Packers. We have had a very special relationship with the Packers over the years, and my wife, Sue, and I are both very excited about what the Packers can do with the Cheesehead going forward. Ralph Bruno

The team says it is exploring multiple opportunities to grow the brand and create new products for the fans to enjoy this coming season.