Orthopedic Surgery Center now open in Neenah, creates 20 new jobs

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley (OSCFV) has opened its doors.

The OSCFV is a partnership between Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS).

The surgery center is located within the OSMS Fox Valley clinic, which opened on Aug. 31, 2020.

“We are excited to bring an additional option for outpatient orthopedic care to the Fox Cities area,” says Lori Rexses, Administrator, Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley.

According to officials, the OSCFV has four operating rooms and six extended stay rooms for those who have joint replacement surgery and need additional observation.

Some of the orthopedic procedures offered by OSCFV are:

ACL repairs

Rotator cuff reparis

Carpal tunnel release

Total joint replacement

Fracture care

According to officials, 20 new jobs including, but not limited to, nurses, medical assistants and surgical technologists were created.

“We know that convenience, quality and value are priorities for our patients and their families,” said Bernie Sherry, Senior Vice President, Ascension and Ministry Market Executive, Ascension Wisconsin.