Oscar C. Boldt leaves construction and community legacy

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – According to a company press release, Oscar C. Boldt, 96, passed away the morning of June 9, 2020 with his son and wife at his side.

Boldt spent more than half a century transforming the family business his grandfather founded in 1889 into one of the nation’s largest and most highly respected construction firms.

In addition to working his full time job of building a company, he and his wife Pat took on another full time job of helping to build the communities in which he worked.

They are benefactors of countless charitable organizations touching the arts, children, healthcare, education, and the environment.

Boldt also volunteered in leadership roles on the boards of Appleton Medical Center, the Community Foundation for the Fox River Valley, Lawrence University, and was an active member of Appleton Rotary.

He was honored during his lifetime with numerous awards from the University of Wisconsin and other institutions, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2003.

