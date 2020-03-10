1  of  3
Osceola schools closed due to coronavirus concerns

OSCEOLA, Wis. (AP) — Classes have been canceled at a school district in western Wisconsin Tuesday because someone sickened by the coronavirus attended an event there over the weekend.

The Osceola School District is just north of Pierce County where a second Wisconsin case of the coronavirus was confirmed late Monday.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World  Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

It’s not clear whether the person who attended the event at Osceola High School on Saturday is the same person in Pierce County who has the coronavirus.

