OSCEOLA, Wis. (AP) — Classes have been canceled at a school district in western Wisconsin Tuesday because someone sickened by the coronavirus attended an event there over the weekend.
RELATED: UPDATE: Wisconsin confirms second case of new coronavirus, patient at home in isolation
The Osceola School District is just north of Pierce County where a second Wisconsin case of the coronavirus was confirmed late Monday.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
RELATED: Wausau substitute teacher asked to self-quarantine after trip to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak
It’s not clear whether the person who attended the event at Osceola High School on Saturday is the same person in Pierce County who has the coronavirus.
LATEST STORIES
- NEW Water to conduct dye testing in Green Bay, Fox River may change color
- Osceola schools closed due to coronavirus concerns
- Suspect in custody following ‘short tactical situation’ in Plymouth
- Voyageurs Sourdough celebrate grand opening of new Bakehouse
- UPDATE: Power restored to Green Bay customers