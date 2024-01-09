TIGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has proposed over $275,000 in fines for a Wisconsin sawmill after inspectors found they continued to expose many of its employees to amputation and other dangers.

The hazards were found at Tigerton Lumber Co., which was deemed a severe violator in 2019 after an investigation into how employees suffered fatal injuries in 2018. The follow-up inspection was part of a federal program for severe violators.

The inspection in July 2023 determined that Tigerton Lumber Co., located in the village of Tigerton, violated federal regulations for energy control procedures and failed to affix personal locks needed as part of the lockout/tagout program to prevent equipment from operating while employees cleared debris, changed blades, and serviced equipment.

Additionally, OSHA also learned Tigerton Lumber Co. failed to provide employees with required safety training, putting them at increased risk for a potentially dangerous incident.

After inspections of Tigerton Lumber Co.’s maintenance shop, stacking and planning area, and the sawmill, OSHA says they cited the company for three repeat violations, 14 serious violations, and two other-than-serious violations, totaling $283,608 in proposed penalties.

“In 2018, a Tigerton Lumber Co. employee was fatally injured in a tragic and preventable incident caused by similar hazards found during this inspection. The company is legally required to ensure safety devices are used and procedures followed to protect workers from dangerous machinery,” explained OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack in Appleton. “By complying with federal regulations and industry-recognized best practices, the company can help prevent employees from suffering serious injuries or worse.”

Opened in 1987, Tigerton Lumber Co. employs about 60 workers at its sawmill.