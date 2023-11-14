OSHKOSH, Wis. (WRFV) – Many kids are busy making holiday wish lists, but 14-year-old Brody Enli is busy making the holiday magic happen.

“I’ve always really been into electricity, even when I was really young, experimenting with cords and lights and things like that,” he said. “Our family goes and sees synchronized Christmas lights displays every year, that’s been a tradition for as long as I can remember, and that’s something that I always thought I would like to do.”

Every year for the past four years, Brody puts on a Christmas lights show outside his home featuring thousands of synchronized lights accompanied by music.

“Brody has been into lights and electricity ever since we can remember,” Cindy Enli, Brody’s mother, said. “It’s such a fun time of year for us, super busy for Brody, because he has a lot to get done in a short period of time.”

The show runs from Thanksgiving evening to New Year’s every night from 5-9 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Brody puts in 300 hours setting up the display, on top of being a student, pianist and robotics, curling and tennis team member, but he does not just do it for fun.

“If I’m already putting so much work into this, I might as well help the community and encourage others to do the same,” he said. “It’s fun, I really enjoy every aspect of it, but also just to help the community.”

Brody’s Christmas lights show has brought in $12,000, over 1,000 lbs. of food and 1,000 books for local organizations like the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, Oshkosh Area Community Pantry and Oshkosh Area United Way.

He collects monetary donations in his candy cane donation pipe and collects food and book donations at the conclusion of each show. This year a new item being asked for is children’s gloves by Oshkosh Area United Way.

Much of Brody’s free time is now spent working out the kinks in the programming of his setup, as the structures supporting the lights are all in place.

“It’s just really interesting how it works. I like to figure things out,” he said. “It’s pretty chaotic, to get all the last minute changes and fix everything. I just try to put time into it whenever I can.”

In addition to the show outside his house keeping him busy, Brody also has a Celebration of Lights display at EAA this year.

More than anything, Brody enjoys giving the gift of happiness to others.

“I really just want to put a smile on people’s faces.”