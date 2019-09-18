Oshkosh Alumni say Farewell to School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For 124 years, Smith Elementary School had a legacy of educating young minds in Oshkosh, but the doors have officially closed.

The Oshkosh Area School District allowed the community to walk the halls and reminisce about the long history of this school.

Walking the grounds of Smith Elementary brought back fond childhood memories for one former student.

“We played ball here with a group of guys that were a year or two older than I am and younger right back here on the playground. We were down here just about every day in the summertime playing ball.” Jerry Schneider 1955-56 6th grade

Smith Elementary closed because of safety and financial reasons.

The Oshkosh school board will be meeting in the near future to discuss the fate of the Smith Elementary School building.