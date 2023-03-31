OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Ten people have been displaced following a structure fire on Evans Street in Oshkosh on Thursday evening, authorities say.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. on March 30 to the 2100 block of Evans Street.

When crews arrived, fire and smoke were seen coming from a second-level apartment.

The release states that the fire was under control within 20 minutes, however, it caused ‘extensive damage’ to one apartment and ‘minor damage’ to adjacent apartments.

As a result of the incident, 10 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.