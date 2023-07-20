OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – More than one in three families in Winnebago County lives at or just above the federal poverty line.

“Which is a really scary stat,” Oshkosh Area Community Pantry (OACP) executive director Ryan Rasmussen said. “That pretty much puts us at 35% of our population or more that could be affected by this.”

OACP has nearly doubled the number of families it serves in the last six months, which is now up to over 2,500 each month. Rasmussen attributes that to the reduction of food share benefits following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Folks that were getting anywhere from $230-$250 worth of food share benefits during COVID, since the rollback of that, the same families are now getting $20-$50 dollars a month,” he said. “When you look at $20-$50 a month being able to go to the grocery store to buy all the food you need for your family, it’s just not enough.”

He is now calling on those who can help donate food, money, or their time through volunteering to help the pantry meet the growing demand of families in need.

Rasmussen said that, unlike other food pantries, OACP is set up like a grocery store to give families options to meet their needs rather than just putting a variety of foods in a box for weekly pickup.

“We’re set up just like a grocery store, so guests are able to shop our aisles and be able to select the foods that are best for them and their families, which really sets us apart from any other pantry.”

That takes more effort, though, but it also gives the guests a better experience, according to volunteer Julie Wilke.

“When we are busy, and believe me, we have days when we have 180+ families in a four-hour period, it takes a lot to keep these shelves going,” she said. “This is the one place I can be where I know I’m helping myself and also someone else.”

Wilke was left with a permanently injured leg after a devastating car accident and had to give up a rigorous volunteer schedule.

“I used to volunteer, and then I was in a car accident and ended up in a wheelchair and couldn’t get down the stairs to volunteer in the food pantry, so I stopped volunteering,” she said.

Wilke decided nothing would stop her from volunteering when tragedy came into her life again.

“12 years ago, my husband passed away, and I needed a reason to get out of bed in the morning. This gave me one,” Wilke said as she organizes canned goods from her wheelchair. “I literally think that the pantry saved my life because even when I’m mad, I’m enjoying it.”

Wilke said she does not want her wheelchair to define her, and it certainly does. The definition she has found amid the near-empty pantry shelves, however, is the meaning of life.

“It gives me the meaning that life is important, no matter where you are in it.”