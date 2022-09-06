OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – The mission of the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry is to combat food insecurity and help feed roughly one hundred families a day. The pantry is now asking for your help with donations.

“I am shopping for someone else whose husband is dead, and she is on disability,” said Anthony Ambroso, someone Local 5 interviewed as they shopped in the pantry.

For over a decade the pantry has provided groceries for those in need. Ambroso says the friend they are shopping for is benefiting from the pantry.

“She’s getting healthier and moving around more and things like that,” said Ambroso. “So it’s helped her quite a bit.”

The pantry is currently seeing a shortage of supplies. Pantry staff says a donation of time, money, and canned goods can be accepted.

“In these times when the cost of inflation is through the roof the cost of everything is through the roof, being able to provide groceries to families is extremely important to us,” explained Ryan Rasmussen, Oshkosh Area Community Pantry Executive Director.

Rasmussen says the pantry feeds roughly one hundred families a day, and with more supplies, they will be able to serve even more.

“If there’s anybody that requires our services, we just ask that you come on in, there are two forms that you’ll have to bring with you which are a form of I.D. and proof of where you live. Currently, our service area is southern Winnebago County, so as long as you fall within that area, you’re able to come to the pantry and be able to utilize our services,” explained Ryan Rasmussen.

Pantry staff is seeing a shortage of butter, cereal, milk, and meats. If you’re looking to donate to the pantry click here.