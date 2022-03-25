OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-One woman has been the driving force behind the mission of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for over 30 years.

That woman is Joni Geiger who is one of the founders of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society and the current executive director.

“What I wish for my coworkers is that they feel exactly how I did and feel blessed by the work that they are doing,” said Geiger.

Geiger said she grew up with family pets and that is what started her love for animals. She said 32 years ago when she helped create the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, the shelter that was in place back then was crowded, small, and didn’t fill the needs of the animals that lived there.

Since helping to create the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, the shelter has grown to a 13,000-square foot space that helps thousands of animals every year.

She said some of her biggest accomplishments include all the work she has done educating the public on the importance of spaying and neutering their pets and turning the shelter into a no-kill shelter in 2009.

Over the years, she and her team has helped save thousands of animals.



“It was such a conflict to love animals and then having to euthanize them just because there were so many, that just simply wasn’t a good reason,” said Geiger.

Just because Geiger is retiring, doesn’t mean that the place is going to the dogs. Jessica Miller is taking over as the executive director after working as the Humane Society’s donor relations coordinator for the past nine years.

“What would Joni do how would Joni tackle this situation and I’ll have that in the back of my mind everytime I come here,” said Miller.

Miller said she’s always been struck by Geiger’s compassion for animals.

Geiger’s last day is next week.