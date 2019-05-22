Oshkosh Area Humane Society cat high-fives reach finalist round Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- What's cuter than cats? Cats high-fiving of course.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) has been selected as one of 25 finalists out of hundreds of entries in the Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest.

To win the top prize, they now need the votes.

This is the second annual National High-Five Day Contest, sponsored by GreaterGood.org's Jackson Galaxy Project, Lil BUB, Petco Foundation, and the Animal Rescue Site.

As voted on by the viewers, the most creative video of a cat giving a high-five will win $5,000 for the shelter of their choice.

Cari Tetzlaff, Admissions Manager of the OAHS, says, "At the Oshkosh Area Humane Society we know that all cats are trainable and that it empowers cats in shelters to give them meaningful ways to use their behavior to achieve goals. Five of our adoptable cats and five of our staff teamed up to make this video entry for the contest, and several other cats in our care learned to high five but they were adopted so quickly that we couldn’t grab video of them before they went home with their new families! We enjoyed the experience of bonding together to make this video and are so proud of our cats."

Votes can be made by clicking here. The video from OAHS is named after the featured cats: Charlie, Tracer, Aven, Rocky, and PJ.