Oshkosh Area Humane Society offering chance to find your MVP

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is offering the chance for you to find your MVP – Most Valuable Purrer.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the community is invited to attend the OAHS Kitten Adoption Event.

Approximately 40 kittens, many making their debut from foster care, of all colors and personalities will be at this event.

“We do encourage kitten adopters to consider adopting two kittens if you don’t already have a young cat at home. Kittens learn from one another and when they can play and wrestle with other young cats they are calmer with humans, less likely to be destructive from boredom and learn proper litter box habits,” says Cat Adoption Manager Heather Larsen.

All kittens are already spayed or neutered and given age-appropriate vaccinations.

There is no adoption fee for any cat or kitten at OAHS.

A $15 microchip fee applies for kittens featured at the event.

If a rabies vaccination has been given, a $20 reimbursement also applies. City of Oshkosh residents are subject to a $5 required license fee.

OAHS also has many adult cats looking to “get off the bench” and into a new home.

