OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin dog owners might want to keep a watchful eye on what other dogs their pets come into contact with after a mystery illness sickened dogs in Michigan.

At least 30 dogs in one county alone died. State and federal investigators are now looking into the illness that seems to show the same symptoms as Parvovirus. Namely, vomiting and bloody stools.

“We have two golden retrievers. One’s one the other is two. We keep a close on them,” Appleton dog owner Chris Albright told Local 5 News. “So far no signs.”

In some cases, dogs that tested negative in life later tested positive during a necropsy after death.

The working theory is that the illness might be a strain of Parvo which is highly contagious and spread through contaminated feces.

“If I were going to Michigan, I personally y wouldn’t be bringing my dog,” said Tawana Hanamann of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

There is a vaccine for Parvo-Virus. If this is, in fact, Parvovirus.

Until we know for sure, Hanamann says dog owners should take a common sense approach to protect their pups.

“When you’re walking your dog, pick up after your dog. If you go to dog parks maybe go when they’re not as populated during those off hours.”

You should also check with your groomer and dog daycare to see if other dogs have been sick because in many cases the illness was spread from dog to dog.

If you think your dog isn’t well, maybe lethargic or not eating, contact your local animal clinic or veterinarian immediately.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says it’s been a challenge to get vet appointments.

Its facility is offering a community vaccination day on September 25th. That includes a vaccine for Parvo.

While a money saver, the vaccines are available on a first come-first serve basis between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day.