OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) is seeking the community’s help after taking in over 55 cats last week, including 18 from a single residence.

“It’s a rate unseen before in the last decade I’ve been with the organization,” says OAHS Executive Director Jessica Miller. “We desperately need adopters, foster homes, and supplies.”

The many issues facing pets and pet owners have been snowballing since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We are seeing the ‘after-effects’ of the pandemic right now. There was a huge adoption surge at the beginning. Then after a while, people started going back to work and their schedules changed or they moved and couldn’t keep their animals. Spay/neuter services were difficult to obtain with limited staffing and appointment availability at many clinics, and now we have a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Plus, we’ve seen a 300% increase of animals impounded from abandonments and evictions. Everything has played a role in getting us to this point,” says Miller.

Officials say the problem isn’t limited to Oshkosh as there have been multiple shelters across the country asking for help with their population.

OAHS needs foster homes to temporarily house some of the many cats waiting for the room to open up on the adoption floor.

“Even if you can only help for a couple of weeks, we’ll take it. We provide everything you need including food, litter, dishes, and litter boxes. You just provide the space and love,” says Miller.

Those interested in fostering should fill out an application form on the Oshkosh Area Humane Society’s website here.

Supplies are also needed and those interested in donating can also find a list of the most needed items on the website.

“And of course, if you’re willing and able to add a companion animal to your family, please make adoption your first option,” says Miller.