Oshkosh Area Humane Society to hold first-ever low-cost pet vaccination and microchip clinic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) announced it will hold its first low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic for community-owned cats and dogs on Sunday.

According to OAHS, the pet-friendly clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its 1925 Shelter Ct. location. “Since the pandemic there has been even more of a need for accessible, affordable basic pet care. Many area veterinary clinics have been overwhelmed and some aren’t able to take on new clients right now and if they are, they may be booking out weeks or months,” says OAHS Executive Joni Geiger. “We now have the ability to help community pet owners get needed vaccinations and microchips for their pets.”

OAHS says the clinic will be first-come-first-served and pet owners can choose from a menu of options such as a rabies vaccination for $15 or a microchip for $21. Officials say that all pet owners wishing to receive services must be registered.

The full list of available vaccinations with prices and other information can be viewed on the OAHS website at www.oahs.org. “This is a new component of our lifesaving mission. We’re here not just to provide care for homeless animals at our shelter but to also help owned animals in our community be as healthy and happy as possible,” says Geiger.