Oshkosh Area School District announces new door security, visitor management system

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District has announced new door security and visitor management system that will go into effect on March 16.

According to school officials, the implementation of the Raptor Visitor Management system at all of the schools in the district will allow the schools to better keep students and staff safe. The system will allow the district to know who is in the school buildings at all times.

The Raptor system will help the OASD track visitors, contractors, and volunteers in schools more closely and provide a safer environment for students and staff,” the District said in a release.

Upon entering any of the schools, the District says visitors will be asked to present a valid state-issued ID, which will be checked against a national sex offender database. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, state ID, U.S. military ID, or passport.

Officials say that if a parent, guardian, or visitor does not have a U.S. government-issued ID, school staff can use any form of identification and manually enter the person’s name and date of birth into the Raptor system. The registered sex offender database is the only official database checked by the Raptor system. The only data collected is the individual’s name, date of birth, and picture. No other pieces of information are collected nor is any of this information shared with any outside agency.

Once a visitor is approved, the Raptor system will issue a badge that identifies the visitor with a photo, the date, and the purpose of their visit. The badge will not be necessary for those who visit just to drop an item in the office or pick up paperwork. Volunteers and all contractors or subcontractors will be subject to the same procedure as visitors at all times. If identity cannot be verified through an acceptable form of identification, individuals will not be allowed to proceed further.

Oshkosh Area School District officials say the visitor management process will only be used during school hours. Those attending after-hours events will not be required to go through the Raptor system process.

Raptor is widely used by school districts in the area and nation and is considered to be the gold standard in school safety. Additional information, including a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document, is available on the OASD website.

