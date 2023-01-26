OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After inviting the public to vote on the final four candidates two months ago, the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) has announced they have a winning name for its new elementary school.

According to a release from the OASD, the winning name was voted on by over four thousand community members, and a breakdown of how the votes were tallied can be found below:

Name Total votes Menominee 1,767 Webster Stanley 1,226 Jesse Jack Hooper 869 Poberezny 727 Breakdown of voting from the OASD meeting agenda

The winning name, “Menominee,” honors the Menominee Tribe, which is reportedly the only present-day tribe in Wisconsin whose origin story suggests they have always lived in the state.

Picking the name is just step one in the process of naming the new school. The next step is getting approval from the Menominee Tribal Legislature.

According to OASD board meeting notes, one leader from the Menominee Tribal Nation is open to the name change.

“So first, we are very honored that you want to name your new elementary school after our tribe. Our tribal nation certainly has a rich cultural background in the Oshkosh area. We also are looking for ways to connect our communities to continue to share and build upon a great relationship.” Menominee Tribal Nation leader

The OASD has stated that they are working with tribal leaders during this approval process, however, a timeline for approval is unknown.

The OASD also says that the new elementary school is just one component of the district’s long-range facilities plan. The school is slated to open for the 2024-2025 school year and is located at the site of the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School.

When the new elementary school opens, it will be home to students from Merill, Washington, and Webster Stanley Elementary schools.