Oshkosh Area School District approves 2 referendums worth $115M for November ballot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh residents will be casting their votes in a November referendum to decide on funding for the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) that could have an impact on taxpayers.

The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) School Board announced on Wednesday that two school funding requests will be on the November 3, 2020 ballot: one to renew existing operating funds, and another to fund school facility improvements.

District officials said the option to use the funding to renew existing request would entail requesting a renewal of $7.95M in annual operating funds provided through two previous voter-approved Referendums for Learning in the years 2014 and 2016.

If approved by voters, it would mean the combination of the two funding streams into one and the renewal of funding support with no resulting tax increase.

The District said this funding would allow it to continue sustaining various academic programs and student services. The OASD added that if the funding is not renewed, the District would need to cut nearly $8M from the operating budget over the next four years.

District officials said funding school facility improvements requests entail $107M in capital funds to advance the first phase of the OASD’s long-range facilities plan, by building a new middle school and a new elementary school, closing three outdated facilities, enhancing school safety and security, and addressing deferred maintenance and infrastructure needs.

The OASD said this funding would result in consolidated and modern schools that are more efficient, effective, and equitable.

The estimated tax increase taxpayers would expect per $100,000 of home value would be approximately $4 each month in 2021, $6 each month in 2022, and $7 each month for the rest of the bond term.

“Improving our schools leads to improving our community for all of us to live, learn, work and play,” said Board President Dr. Barbara Herzog. “Furthermore, research shows that home values are tied to quality schools and our businesses rely on quality schools – both to provide them with qualified workers and to attract families to our community. “

Officials stated that if funding is not approved, delaying the facilities plan would still result in a cost to taxpayers without the benefits of the upgraded facilities.

“Our job as school leaders is to provide the best education possible for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. “That commitment requires a partnership with our community to provide adequate funding for our academic and support programs, and safe, effective learning environments.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5