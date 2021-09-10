FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Area School District asks students in 1 classroom get tested after rise in COVID-19 cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District is asking students in one Lakeside Elementary classroom get tested for COVID-19 after 3 out of the 20 students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD), two out of the three positive cases were likely transmitted in school resulting in the District now asking that other students in that classroom get tested.

OASD will be providing tests for students at Lakeside with parental consent.

OASD says that if no other students in that same classroom test positive for COVID-19, in-person instruction will resume as normal on Monday for those who were tested.

However, if another student in the same classroom tests positive, the District says Lakeside Elementary will move that single classroom to virtual instruction for one week, starting on Tuesday, September 14 through Friday, September 17. 

“OASD is committed to in-person learning and is only using the possibility of virtual instruction for the week out of an abundance of caution for students and staff,” wrote Oshkosh Area School District

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere football cleans up on the field and in the stands

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR