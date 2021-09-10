Oshkosh Area School District asks students in 1 classroom get tested after rise in COVID-19 cases

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District is asking students in one Lakeside Elementary classroom get tested for COVID-19 after 3 out of the 20 students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD), two out of the three positive cases were likely transmitted in school resulting in the District now asking that other students in that classroom get tested.

OASD will be providing tests for students at Lakeside with parental consent.

OASD says that if no other students in that same classroom test positive for COVID-19, in-person instruction will resume as normal on Monday for those who were tested.

However, if another student in the same classroom tests positive, the District says Lakeside Elementary will move that single classroom to virtual instruction for one week, starting on Tuesday, September 14 through Friday, September 17.

“OASD is committed to in-person learning and is only using the possibility of virtual instruction for the week out of an abundance of caution for students and staff,” wrote Oshkosh Area School District