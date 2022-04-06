OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District hosted its groundbreaking ceremony for the new Vel Phillips Middle School on Wednesday.

Located between Jackson Street and Kentucky Street, the construction of the new middle school is a part of a $107 million referendum that was voted on by the Oshkosh community in November 2020.

Vel Phillips Middle School will combine Merrill Middle and Webster Stanley Middle school communities, hosting two schools under one roof. School officials say the reason for the combination of the two schools is an attempt to modernize the buildings.

“It’s really important. A lot of our buildings are over 100 years old so this is a great opportunity to turn the page,” said Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent Bryan Davis.

Vel Phillips Middle School is set to open for the 2023-2024 school year and Kristi Levy, the current principal at both Merrill and Webster middle schools will become principal.

