OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – The pandemic affected staffing levels in almost every industry and education is no exception so the Oshkosh Area School District held a four-hour hiring event to fill the gaps in staffing.

Julie Conrad, the Director of Curriculum and Assessment at the Oshkosh Area School District said, “Our first-ever hiring event. Right now in the school district, we have positions open in almost every category of service.”

The district said it interviewed over 50 preregistered applicants and welcomed walk-ins throughout the event.

Aaron Herm, the Assistant Principal, Oshkosh West High School said, “I think what’s unique about this is we met some candidates who are coming from maybe alternative certification pathways or maybe just have a different background or are looking at teaching as a second career.”

District staff said they have faced challenges during the pandemic but that does not mean teaching has become less valuable.

“The one thing that has not changed is the opportunity to work with kids and the joy of seeing the growth in students,” said Herm.

The event saw a few dozen people turn out to try and secure their next job in education.

One perspective candidate, Marty Ryan, said, “For me, it’s just being able to show up here, talk to other educators, other administrators and whatever happens, happens but just having that opportunity to even be here is just a terrific wonderful thing.”

Ryan said the position would start at the beginning of the next school year if he is hired.