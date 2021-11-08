Oshkosh Area School District offers vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11

The terms “immunization” and “vaccination” are often used interchangeably to describe the process by which an individual is made resistant to disease, such as COVID-19. But do they really mean the same thing? (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District held their first vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 at Oaklawn Elementary School.

The Director of Pupil Services at the OASD, Matthew Kaemmerer said, “We’re just trying to make the vaccine available and easy for our families to access if it’s something that they’re interested in doing.”

The district partners with the Winnebago County Health Department who provided the vaccines and the vaccinators.

Doug Gieryn, the Director and Health Officer for the Health Department said, “We really do encourage parents to go ahead have their children vaccinated. We’re at a point where children are likely to get Covid or get vaccinated and the risk is far lower with vaccination than with the actual disease.”

Families that took part in the clinic said it was convenient.

Katie Decker, a parent to a 7-year-old said, “This was great, to put something together so fast, and then to be able to come line up and grab a shot. It went pretty well.”

Her son, Edward Decker said, “I’m speechless.” And when asked if it hurt he said, “No it did not hurt at all.”

The clinic drew some critics who wanted the district to provide more information to parents.

Matthew Tooke, a parent said, “I’ve been in email contact with administration and the school board and I wanted them to provide parents with all of the information about the vaccine in terms of its risk.”

District officials said the first vaccine clinic for students 5-11 went well.

The District says they will offer another clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 16th when more doses are widely available.