Oshkosh Area School District receives pair of grants

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Area School District recently received two $100,000 grants from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

The school district plans to use these funds to develop a Community Learning Center (CLC) at Webster Stanley Middle School and continue the CLC programming at Merrill Middle School and Merrill Elementary School for the upcoming school year.

According to OASD, the pair of grants are renewable for the next four years for a total of $1,000,000.

By adding a new CLC, OASD will have nine total CLC.

These CLC programs focus on offering after-school programming and middle school communities.

Over 40 community organizations work with the CLCs to help OASD offer the programming to the community.

The schools within OASD with CLCs include Emmeline Cook, Merrill, Roosevelt, Washington, Webster Stanley, and Smith elementary schools. At these elementary schools, the program is known as Lighted School House.

Each program includes daily enrichment activities focused on community partners, literacy, STEM, art, music, and physical activity.

At the middle schools, the program is known as Middle Extended Day Learning Time (MELT). Perry Tipler, Merrill, and soon, Webster Stanley, middle schools have MELT.

In MELT, students receive time to complete homework and engage in club activities based on student interest and input.



OASD hopes the grants continue to support the CLCs.