FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS

Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent stepping down in June

Local News

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) announced on Monday that Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, will be stepping down from her position this summer.

According to a letter sent to OASD families, Dr. Cartwright, who has served with the District for three years, will be leaving her position effective June 30.

Cartwright explains her departure from the District is so that she can “pursue the next chapter of my [her] career.”

In the letter to OASD families, Dr. Cartwright writes, “I have truly enjoyed my time in this wonderful community, and am grateful to have the opportunity to work with our amazing staff, students, and community.”

In response to the news of Cartwright’s departure, Board President Dr. Barbara Herzog shared, “Under her leadership and direction, she has accomplished so much that will positively impact our students and community for generations to come.”

The Board of Education says they will begin searching for the next OASD superintendent in the coming weeks.

