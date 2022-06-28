OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District unveiled its new Brewing Futures Mobile CAFE, a fully accessible mobile classroom and food truck.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday, the new mobile classroom and food truck was open for business, offering a limited menu of prepackaged and prepared beverages until 2:00 p.m.

The unique classroom will not only provide students with special needs real-life working opportunities but it is also expected to allow them to engage with their community in a meaningful way and showcase their employability skills.

“We are very excited about this food truck to provide employment opportunities for students with disabilities. It’s the first of the kind that’s ADA accessible to our knowledge in the nation and we’re just super excited to get our students out in the community and show what valued employees they can be,” said Linda Pierron from the Oshkosh Area School District.

Mary Beth Connors, the Transition Coordinator for the Oshkosh Area School District, says helping all students be employable is essential and the new Brewing Futures Mobile CAFE does just that for students with disabilities.

“The students that are working on the truck started working in our cafes. We have cafes in both high schools, Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West. That’s where they do a soft start to get them ready to be employed out in the community. We saw great changes and great assets and strengths in our students,” explained Connors.

For more information about the new Brewing Futures Mobile CAFE, you can visit its website here.