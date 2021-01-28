Oshkosh Area School District approves return to in-person learning

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) approved for students to return to five-day-a-week in-person learning starting in Feb.

According to a release, at the Jan 27 meeting, the Board of Education approved the following:

The District will no longer use the OASD Instructional Models Matrix

Students will return to -five-day-a-week in-person learning as follows: Grades PK-8 on Feb. 18 Grades 9-12 on Feb. 25 Students enrolled in eAcademy will remain fully virtual for the rest of the semester



The OASD says they will continue to monitor data at the district, building, grade and classroom level to decide if temporary learning models are needed.

Every student must be screened by a parent/guardian before they get on the bus or arrive at school.

OASD also listed required quarantine information including:

Students who need to quarantine will be required to have a 14-day minimum quarantine period.

Students who are sent home due to having COVID-19 symptoms will be required to have a PCR test result to return before the 14-day period.

Entire classes, grades, or schools may be impacted by temporary shifts to virtual learning due to quarantine periods

The OASD also announced the need for substitute teachers, for more information visit their website.