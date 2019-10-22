Oshkosh Area United Way distributes 75,000 diapers

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Oshkosh Area United Way distributed over 75,000 diapers to their partner agencies during an event on Monday, October 21st.

Close to a dozen different agencies were able to pick up the diapers in the parking lot of the Culver Family Welcome Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

The diapers will go to families in need in the Oshkosh area.

Along with UW-Oshkosh, both Castle Pierce transport and Kimberly Clark played a part in the event.

For more information visit: https://www.oshkoshunitedway.org/