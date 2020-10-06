Oshkosh Area United Way to distribute over 75,000 diapers to local families

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Area United Way (OAUW) announced on Tuesday they will distribute over 75,000 diapers to local families in need during a distribution event on October 9.

OAUW says it hopes the distribution event can help ease some of the burdens these local families are facing during these times.

President & CEO of Oshkosh Area United Way, Mary Ann Dilling, shares, “We know that 40% of the households in Oshkosh do not have access to basic needs.”

Dilling continues, “We are so thankful to this generation donation from Kimberly-Clark so that we may help alleviate the need for these Oshkosh families.”

Event officials note the diaper distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oshkosh Fire Station 15 located at 101 Court Street on October 9.

