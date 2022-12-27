OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Beginning in 2023, the Oshkosh Arena will begin charging event-goers for parking, including for Wisconsin Herd games.

Officials made the announcement on Tuesday and began the statement by thanking Verve for sponsoring the first five years of free parking, “They have been a great partner and we thank them for their continued support of the Oshkosh Arena.”

Starting in the new year, parking at every event will cost $10.

Officials say that General Parking will enter on 11th Street and that the other two entrances will be blocked off. The guard house will be used to pay for parking.

Herd Staff and VIP Passholders will enter as they currently do. The Wisconsin Herd will reach out to VIP Passholders with instructions, and how to receive their VIP Parking Pass. Amanda Novak, Assistant General Manager

The lot will continue to be self-parking, and South Main and 12th Street will be exit-only.