Oshkosh Avenue Bridge to close until summer for construction

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Avenue Bridge in Oshkosh will close Thursday, Feb. 20 for construction until July.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, bridge, which crosses the Fox River, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic through the end of the project.

The bridge will also be closed to marine traffic until the boating season begins.

A signed detour route will follow WIS 21, I-41, and US 45.

Officials say crews will do surface repair to the concrete bridge deck, epoxy the overlay of the bridge deck, replacement of bridge approach slabs, and blast and paint the bascule span, select flange areas, and bearings.

For more information, visit the WisDOT website.

