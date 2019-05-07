Eight people in apartment during Oshkosh fire, all unharmed Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

UPDATE

TUESDAY, MAY 7TH 10:50 a.m.

There were four residents and four other people in the apartments. All eight of the people escaped the

buildings unharmed and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Oshkosh bar collapses after fire, no injuries reported

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- A bar is considered a complete loss and four people are without a place to stay after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says it happened around 1:40 a.m. at a building that housed a business and apartments next door to Mabel Murphy's at the corner of Main Street and Irving. The department says the fire spread to the bar, which eventually collapsed.

There were people in the apartments, but everyone was able to safely escape. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause is still under investigation.

