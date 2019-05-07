Local News

Eight people in apartment during Oshkosh fire, all unharmed

Four people are without a place to stay, the cause is under investigation

Posted: May 07, 2019 04:34 AM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 03:04 PM CDT

UPDATE

TUESDAY, MAY 7TH 10:50 a.m. 

There were four residents and four other people in the apartments. All eight of the people escaped the

buildings unharmed and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

 

Oshkosh bar collapses after fire, no injuries reported

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- A bar is considered a complete loss and four people are without a place to stay after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says it happened around 1:40 a.m. at a building that housed a business and apartments next door to Mabel Murphy's at the corner of Main Street and Irving. The department says the fire spread to the bar, which eventually collapsed. 

There were people in the apartments, but everyone was able to safely escape. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause is still under investigation. 

