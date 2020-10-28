Oshkosh bicyclist dies after being struck by train

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a deadly accident involving a bicyclist and a train in the City of Oshkosh on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, just before 4:30 p.m., officers were responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and the train tracks for a report of a bicyclist who was traveling eastbound being struck by a northbound train.

Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist, identified as a 69-year-old man from Oshkosh, who had been struck by the train and had suffered serious injuries.

Officials say the victim was treated and taken to a local hospital where he later died due to the injuries sustained during the incident.

Authorities report the train was held on the scene for the investigation and several intersections south of New York Avenue.

The Oshkosh Police Department says the incident remains under investigation and the name of the victim is not being released at this time. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

Latest Stories