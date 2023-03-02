OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh has received a $1 million donation from Verve Credit Union for its Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures Capital Campaign.

CEO Tracy Ogden says when she heard the news, “It was truly life-changing for us.”

The money will go toward a new building that will be next to their current facility. This building will house administrative offices, a teen center, and a community center.

“The community center addition gives us opportunities to support our families better. Our new teen space gives us an opportunity to work more with workforce development and get our kids ready for careers in these communities. We can expand our mental health services, so all across the board, it’s exciting for everybody,” Ogden says.

The full $18 million project also includes renovation to their current facility, which includes updating their space for middle schoolers and adding a gym.

Ogden says, “We ran out of space years ago, so the fact that we’re able to renovate and expand and serve for kids is huge for us.”

Verve’s Vice President of Marketing released a statement:

“We are thrilled to support the Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club’s Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures Capital Campaign. Now more than ever, organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club need strong partners who are willing to step up for youth, to contribute to the space and resources they need to grow. We know with the right support, kids flourish and develop into confident, compassionate, community-minded leaders we know they can be. It’s about impacting lives and empowering our youth. It’s a worthy investment.” Anna Allen, Verve Vice President of Marketing

Ogden also says the kids are looking forward to the upgrades.

“We are beyond grateful and excited that this community has embraced what we’re trying to do, and if you walk in here when the kids are here, you can see how excited they are. It makes all of this worth it,” Ogden says.

The full project is set to be completed by February 2024.