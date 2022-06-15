OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s digital world, there is an ever-growing need for students to have secure internet access as well as the technology needed to gain the skills and knowledge that puts them on a path to success, and the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club has a plan to do just that.

The AT&T Foundation is granting $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh to help local youth with limited internet access in support of the Club’s Academic Access program.

The Academic Access program at the Boys & Girls Club provides devices and internet access at no charge to Club members, helping to eliminate the obstacle of not having a way to complete homework online.

Additionally, the Boys and Girls Club offers programs that provide technology and digital literacy education, as well as mentoring and tutoring support.

“Our mission at the Club is to do whatever we can to improve the lives of children and families within our community,” said the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh, Tracy Ogden. “Our youth have faced many challenges over the last two years. This grant from the AT&T Foundation will help us provide support to the youth we serve who face technology and internet access challenges that serve as barriers to academic success.”

The grant is part of AT&T’s $2 billion, 3-year-commitment to address the digital divide through investments in digital literacy tools, education resources, broadband technology, low-cost internet service, and computers.