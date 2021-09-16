Oshkosh business temporarily adjusts hours due to worker shortage

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to enjoy breakfast at Cooligins will need to wait until Sept. 20.

According to a sign posted at Cooligins, there is no breakfast from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and they will instead open at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner. On the sign, it mentions that they have an employee shortage.

This temporary schedule change is only until Sept. 19 and breakfast will be served again starting on Sept. 20.

Cooligins is located at 4731 US 45 in Oshkosh. More information can be found on their Facebook page. They posted about hiring bartenders and cooks back on June 29.

