Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh cancels 4th of July Parade and Festival Foods Fireworks show

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fireworks-jpg_158767_ver1_20161218220250-159532

Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) — After much discussion and input from the Winnebago County Health Department, the city of Oshkosh has made the difficult decision to cancel the 4th of July Parade and the Festival Foods Fireworks show.

Oshkosh’s city manager said the decision was made due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

“Events such as these encourage large groups to gather.
With the current COVID-19 situation, group gatherings of any size outside the household are
discouraged by public health agencies. The city felt it would be irresponsible to provide events
where social distancing would be problematic.”

-Mark Rohloff, Oshkosh City Manager

The city of Oshkosh encourages its residents and businesses to continue following safe and healthy practices.

Updates on the response to COVID-19 may be found on the city of Oshkosh webpage www.ci.oshkosh.wi.us

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"