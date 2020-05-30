Oshkosh cancels 4th of July Parade and Festival Foods Fireworks show

Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) — After much discussion and input from the Winnebago County Health Department, the city of Oshkosh has made the difficult decision to cancel the 4th of July Parade and the Festival Foods Fireworks show.

Oshkosh’s city manager said the decision was made due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

“Events such as these encourage large groups to gather.

With the current COVID-19 situation, group gatherings of any size outside the household are

discouraged by public health agencies. The city felt it would be irresponsible to provide events

where social distancing would be problematic.” -Mark Rohloff, Oshkosh City Manager

The city of Oshkosh encourages its residents and businesses to continue following safe and healthy practices.

Updates on the response to COVID-19 may be found on the city of Oshkosh webpage www.ci.oshkosh.wi.us