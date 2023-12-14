OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Chapter 17 of the Disabled American Veterans’ Association and the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce are helping veterans in need.

Both organizations are announcing their transportation van program for local veterans.

Service member Michael Hert says the service will prevent veterans from missing important medical visits.

“The van will go out and pick up veterans in Oshkosh, Omro, and Winneconne,” explained Hert. “Pick them up at home and take them to their VA appointments in Appleton and Green Bay.”

Chamber President Rob Kleman says the Chamber takes pride in helping those who served.

“Well, we really wanted to support our local veterans,” said Kleman. “From a chamber perspective, anytime that we can help out our veterans and improve their quality of life, we want to do that.”

The service is expected to begin on January 2, 2024, and Hert says they can always use more drivers.