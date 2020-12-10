FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Chick-fil-A set to hold a hiring event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Chick-fil-A in Oshkosh is offering a free sandwich for those that interview on-the-spot.

According to a release, the restaurant is hiring up to 120-140 new employees to join their team. With multiple positions available, they are seeking customer service and kitchen employees.

The hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17, with two sessions. The first session is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while the second starts at 1:00 p.m. and concludes at 6:00 p.m.

All training will be conducted at the restaurant and Chick-fil-A prefers to promote leadership from within.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Down goes the Eagles

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Top Five Tweets