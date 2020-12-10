Oshkosh Chick-fil-A set to hold a hiring event

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Chick-fil-A in Oshkosh is offering a free sandwich for those that interview on-the-spot.

According to a release, the restaurant is hiring up to 120-140 new employees to join their team. With multiple positions available, they are seeking customer service and kitchen employees.

The hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17, with two sessions. The first session is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while the second starts at 1:00 p.m. and concludes at 6:00 p.m.

All training will be conducted at the restaurant and Chick-fil-A prefers to promote leadership from within.