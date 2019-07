OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh City Council voted 4-3 against a proposed transportation fee tonight.

The $4.50 monthly fee would have partially offset special assessments charged to property owners for road improvements.

Since property owners in Oshkosh are already billed monthly for water, sewer, and storm services, the fee would have been attached to those utilities.

Tune in to Local Five News at 10 for the full story.