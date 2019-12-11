Oshkosh City Council votes in favor of Lakeshore Park plan

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Oshkosh City Council has voted to move forward with plans for the new Lakeshore Park.

Roughly 70 acres of the old Lakeshore Golf Course remain after the city sold 30 acres to Oshkosh Corp. for their new global headquarters.

The city would like to convert the remaining acreage into a site that the entire community can enjoy.

The west side of the site would be a more passive recreational space that is more nature based.

The east side of the site would include a new cul-de-sac at the end of Punhoqua Street, the completion of the river walk trail and a new four seasons building where the old Lakeshore Golf Course maintenance building now stands.

The estimated cost for the park project is $13 million.

The project will now go into design stage.