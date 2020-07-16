FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh City Hall reopens to public

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh City Hall will be reopening to the public on July 20 with safety guidelines in place including sneeze guards at service counters and clear acrylic shielding.

The City of Oshkosh announced on Wednesday that City Hall will resume its regular hours of operation starting on July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, city officials shared the facility has implemented signage, social distancing markers, increased sanitation, and clear acrylic shielding to protect both the public and city employees.

Officials are encouraging residents to wear face masks when operating within the buidling.

City Hall officials said residents should continue conducting business online, by phone, by email, and by using the dropbox in front of City Hall as much as possible, in an effort to minimize contact.

“Many activities can be successfully done contactless using online service capabilities and options available through the city’s website,” said Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff. “For those who visit in-person, we’ve taken measures in all public areas to be able to serve residents in a safe manner.”

