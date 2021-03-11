Oshkosh Common Council approves mask requirement only to go in effect if current mandate ends

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Common Council approved an ordinance requiring the use of face-coverings at its meeting on Tuesday.

According to a release, the ordinance is designed to only go into effect if the county, state, and federal mask mandates end.

At that time, officials say it would require face coverings of anyone age five years or older in buildings and other enclosed spaces.

The Council says the ordinance will remain in effect until April 30, 2021.

Why are they doing this?

The Council explains they have determined that a face-covering ordinance is a reasonable measure necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the community.

If you are worried about needing an exception, the ordinance would create a number of them, like the state of Wisconsin orders and similar orders by states and other municipalities.

This would include:

wearing face coverings while eating and drinking

when necessary to receive certain services

chronic upper respiratory or other medical or other disabilities that may prevent or impair the ability to wear a face-covering

engaged in exercise and individual speakers or performers

The ordinance will also create an exception for other governmental systems, meaning the school district, state, and federal organizations at an equal or higher level of government are allowed the ability and responsibility to regulate their own facilities.

For questions related to this ordinance, you may contact the Oshkosh City Manager’s office at (920) 236-5002.