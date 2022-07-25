OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A powerful storm blew through northeast Wisconsin on Saturday, but perhaps the city most impacted was Oshkosh.

Trees are still down in many locations, one being the Riverside Cemetery. Crews from Beltz Landscaping were out most of the day cleaning up trees that had fallen on headstones.

Jeff Beltz, owner of Beltz Landscaping says, “[We’re] trying to get it under control, it was a lot of damage. It always takes longer than you think, bringing out the bigger equipment to get the bigger logs that we obviously cannot haul up.”

The landscaping company also plans to travel to Neenah later in the week to assist farm owners who have also experienced damage. Another place affected by the storm is the Oshkosh Food Co-op. They had a power outage for nine hours, forcing them to close for a day.

Produce Manager Joseph Larkin says, “We were able to salvage some products. What we weren’t able to salvage, we are able to work with UW Oshkosh to be able to use their compost.”

They have since opened back up and Larkin says they are not too worried about missing one day, adding “I think we have enough product that we had left to be able to kind of salvage some of our cost and some of our expenses, but in the meanwhile, we have new trucks coming in the day and new vendors so we should be good to go.”