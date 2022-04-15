OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh is once again hosting Empty Bowls, a fundraiser dedicated to helping meal programs and food pantries in the Oshkosh area.

Held at The Howard on Washington Avenue, guests that attend this event on Friday have the opportunity to sample over 20 different varieties of soup from local restaurants.

Each person attending will select a hand-painted ceramic bowl, representing those in the community who often find their bowls empty and the impact individuals can make to fight hunger.

Over 300 bowls are donated by individuals and organizations in Oshkosh who want to support local food pantries. The support also extends to local restaurants as the event requires over 100 gallons of soup to be successful.

“The most effective way to help our food pantries is through monetary donations,” says Jody Harrell who leads the Empty Bowls planning.

Over $11,000 was donated to local pantries as a result of the last fundraiser and organizers say this year’s success is more important than ever as food pantries continue to see an increased need.

For more information on this event, including tickets, click here.