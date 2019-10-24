Oshkosh Community Park damaged, officials looking for responsible party

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh officials are asking the community for help in finding who is responsible for damage caused in the Community Park.

According to the Winnebago County Parks, damage was done to field #3 in the Community Park in Oshkosh overnight on Oct. 23.

Officials say the fields are and have been off-limits due “to the height of the water table,” which has caused standing water.

“We want to keep the fields in good shape going into the winter months so all is ready for spring.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.