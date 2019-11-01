Oshkosh Corp. moves into new global headquarters

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Oshkosh Corporation is in the process of moving into their new global headquarters on the site of what was once Lakeshore Golf Course.

The four story, nearly two hundred square foot facility comes complete with its own coffee house, casual creative spaces and a living video wall that allows the company to highlight both their products and their people.

“This allows us to bring so many people together”, says John Pfeifer , COO of Oshkosh Corporation, “and that’s a big deal for us and we think it’s a great step forward as we go into the next one hundred years of the company.”

Oshkosh Corporation will bring roughly 650 employees to the new headquarters that had been working at the company’s 40 other sites located throughout the city of Oshkosh.

Two thirds of the employees have already moved in and the remaining third will be in by the end of next week.

The company is planning on hiring additional workforce as well.