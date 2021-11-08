Oshkosh could see higher parking pass prices in downtown business improvement district

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-Parking passes in Oshkosh could be getting more expensive.

For over 30 years, the city’s downtown Business Improvement District (BID) paid for the cost of maintaining the parking lots in downtown Oshkosh.

BID didn’t include their usual annual payment for maintaining the parking lots (it would have been $15,000) in their proposed 2022 operating budget. They want to use that money for other things.

“A lot of things we do are awesome for the community and the businesses and keeps things moving forward and keeps things progressive,” says Jessica Meidl who is BID’s Manager.

Meidl says BID wants to be able to spend the money they would normally spend on parking lot maintenance on downtown beautification, art projects, and other projects that help promote downtown as a place for people to visit.

Oshkosh’s transportation department proposes offsetting the fact that BID is no longer paying for the maintenance by raising the cost of parking passes in downtown business improvement district parking lots. Monthly parking passes would increase from $20 to $30 and the annual parking pass would go from $210 to $340.

City council has final say on whether these changes happen and will make that decision Tuesday.

Oshkosh’s transportation department chose raising parking pass rates over instituting a city-wide tax levy.

“This way it just impacts those who are using it,” says Jim Collins who is the Director of Transportation in Oshkosh.

Collins says so far his department hasn’t received any negative feedback regarding the decision to raise parking pass rates. Parking will remain free in downtown business improvement district parking lots for those who are parking for less than two hours.